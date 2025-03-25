Genesys Launches Genesys Cloud Social

Genesys, a customer experience orchestrationsolutions provider, today launched Genesys Cloud Social to help organizations use social media channels to learn more about their customers and engage with them.

By adding broad public social media listening, Genesys expands the Genesys Cloud platform beyond direct messaging to unlock deeper understanding of consumer sentiment. Organizations can unify customer insights across voice, digital, and social media channels to orchestrate proactive and personalized end-to-end customer experiences.

With native social media listening and sentiment analysis now embedded in Genesys Cloud, organizations gain visibility into what consumers are saying about them online and the ability to interact, resolve issues, and manage their reputations in real time.

Genesys Cloud Social captures public social media posts and mentions from popular social networks, such as Facebook and X, collecting insights from keywords, accounts, and hashtags all in one place. Sentiment analysis through natural language processing across nearly 50 languages helps identify and classify posts as positive, negative or neutral. Genesys Cloud then uses these social media insights, including consumer attitudinal, sentiment, and interaction data, as a critical source for Genesys Cloud AI to empower rich contextual engagement.

Genesys Cloud Social works seamlessly with Genesys Cloud AI to help organizations manage customer interactions on both public and private social media channels, enabling them to analyze data, automate tasks, and summarize interactions. For consumer interactions that need a human touch, agents can reply via the same Genesys Cloud interface, routing, and queue approach they use for other voice and digital interactions.