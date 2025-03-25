ChannelSight Launches ChannelSight AI

ChannelSight has launched ChannelSight.AI, a predictive analytics platform to help companies boost online sales, optimize digital shelf performance, and gain visibility into the e-commerce consumer journey.

ChannelSight has combined its data sets and market intelligence with artificial intelligence to create prioritized and actionable recommendations for sellers. The predictive capabilities from ChannelSight.AI range from determining which channels are apt to outperform to identifying opportunity areas to increase revenue and competitive performance.

Key Capabilities of ChannelSight.AI include the following:

Predictive Digital Shelf Analytics across all online retailers, with real-time alerts on emerging issues. Companies can leverage a chat feature to access recommendations and reports anytime.

Customer Journey Optimization, tying together data from company websites, marketing channels, and retailer sales to pinpoint exactly where consumers abandon their purchases. Users can insert Buy Now links at critical touchpoints to boost conversion rates.

Actionable Performance Insights in a unified dashboard that offers both quick overviews aned deep dives into real-time revenue, marketing ROI, and consumer sentiment trends. Users can customize reports or integrate them into other systems.

ChannelSight's Where to Buy technology, which has driven billions of dollars of additional revenue for clients.

The ability tofine-tune pricing, optimize campaigns, and stay ahead of inventory demands, with every recommendation tied to a predicted revenue impact.