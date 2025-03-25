Monetate Launches Orchid AI
Monetate, providers of an e-commerce personalization platform, today launched Orchid AI, which unifies search, navigation, personalization, testing, and more.
The enhanced Monetate platform includes the following:
- Smart Site Search, personalizing results using real-time intent.
- Dynamic Category Pages for different segments.
- Intelligent Recommendations for product suggestions across web, mobile, app, kiosk, and more.
- 1:1 Personalization for uniquely tailored experiences to each visitor across all touchpoints.
- Dynamic Testing to auto-allocate traffic to winning variants in real time.
- AI-Powered Audience Discovery to identify high-value segments and surface optimization opportunities.
"Today's brands face unprecedented challenges, from rising customer acquisition costs to increasing tech competition and evolving customer expectations," said Steve Maher, CEO of Monetate, in a statement. "We've enhanced our platform to make it more intelligent, powerful, and accessible so teams can respond to these rising challenges head-on."