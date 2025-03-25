Monetate Launches Orchid AI

Monetate, providers of an e-commerce personalization platform, today launched Orchid AI, which unifies search, navigation, personalization, testing, and more.

The enhanced Monetate platform includes the following:

Smart Site Search, personalizing results using real-time intent.

Dynamic Category Pages for different segments.

Intelligent Recommendations for product suggestions across web, mobile, app, kiosk, and more.

1:1 Personalization for uniquely tailored experiences to each visitor across all touchpoints.

Dynamic Testing to auto-allocate traffic to winning variants in real time.

AI-Powered Audience Discovery to identify high-value segments and surface optimization opportunities.