Constructor Unveils Retail Media Suite

Constructor, a search and product discovery platform provider, has released its Retail Media Suite, which includes Sponsored Listings for online ads. Now, retailers can serve personalized ads, integrated within search results, browse experiences, and product recommendations, that learn from shopper interactions and complement organic placements.

"Retail media, including sponsored listings, is a really exciting arena for helping retailers grow their businesses and letting brands surface less well-known products to more shoppers," said Constructor CEO Eli Finkelshteyn, in a statement. "Unfortunately, for many sites, this happens at the expense of user experience for shoppers, who are inundated with what feel like irrelevant and annoying ads. Shoppers have a choice for where they shop, and turning them off with a bad experience is not really a long-term option. And a big part of the reason all of this happens is that while organic results are powered by a search engine built for returning relevant and personalized results users want, sponsored results are powered by something else, and the two systems don't really talk."

With Sponsored Listings, Constructor gives insights into fair bid amounts so retailers can guide advertisers on competitive pricing for ad placements. Retailers and advertisers can create, adjust, and monitor ad campaigns in one place, setting rules for bids, budgets, and timing. They also get real-time analytics on ad spend, clicks, revenue, and return on ad spend and search queries and product/category pages where adding Sponsored Listings could drive more ad revenue.

Constructor factors in attractiveness, personalization, bid amounts, and retailers' key business metrics when determining whether to place an organic or sponsored result in a given slot. If the projected advertising revenue doesn't offset the retailer's organic revenue loss, then a sponsored placement won't be shown. Every search, click, add-to-cart, and conversion makes Constructor's platform smarter, driving even better personalization across the organic and sponsored results it powers.

Constructor can both integrate with retailers' retail media networks or operate as an RMN itself.