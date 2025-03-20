Cordial Expands Cordial Edge with Message Insights and Message Assistant

Cordial, a marketing messaging solutions provider, has added Message Insights, which analyzes marketing message attributes to reveal what truly resonates with audiences, and Message Assistant, which leverages these insights to provide prescriptive recommendations, to its Cordial Edge artificial intelligence suite.

"Retail marketers are ready to move beyond trial-and-error campaign experimentation and embrace real intelligence," said Matt Howland, president and chief product and engineering officer of Cordial, in a statement. "Cordial Edge is built to understand the why behind message performance at an individual level and deliver guidance exactly when and where marketers need it. This marks a fundamental shift in how marketers understand and optimize customer engagement."

Cordial's retail AI solution reveals which specific message elements drive revenue, why messages perform, and how to improve them.

Message Insights analyzes every aspect of a message, including subject lines, imagery, tone, calls-to-action, structure, and more, to identify what truly drives conversions and revenue from unique audiences. Message Assistant builds on these insights by offering real-time recommendations directly within Cordial's message editor. As marketers build campaigns, Message Assistant provides tailored, AI-driven suggestions to optimize content. Together, these tools deliver a closed-loop system for performance optimization.

Cordial has also expanded Cordial SMS, which now supports messaging in more than 23 international markets, including Mexico, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, enabling users to connect with global audiences using personalized, compliant, and scalable SMS campaigns with country-specific configurations and full regulatory compliance.