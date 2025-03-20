Calendly Partners with LinkedIn

Calendly, a scheduling automation platform provider, has integrated with LinkedIn to allow Premium Business subscribers to book meetings directly from their profiles with the Book an Appointment button. The Calendly browser extension offers LinkedIn users one-click access to the scheduling platform from LinkedIn Messaging and InMail.

"Expanding Calendly's integration with LinkedIn enables millions of Premium subscribers to leverage their profiles to schedule meetings and move their businesses forward," said Naren Raghavan, vice president of product at Calendly, in a statement. "We help our users build strong relationships through every interaction, and with today's launch, we are making it significantly easier for people to connect. We're helping small businesses and solopreneurs take engagement to the next level by turning profile views into conversations, and ultimately driving more business opportunities."

"Since launching custom buttons, personalized call-to-action links on your profile, we've been encouraged to see subscribers more than double their leads," said Ora Levit, vice president of product at LinkedIn, in a statement. "Now with Calendly we're making it easier than ever to connect with those prospective leads."