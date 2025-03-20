Stravito Enhances GenAI Assistant

Stravito, a knowledge management solution provider, has added Focus Mode, Snapshots, and multilingual support to its generative artificial intelligence tool, Stravito Assistant.

The innovations further streamline workflows and help teams spend less time searching for and summarizing research and more time applying insights to decision-making.

Explore Mode searches across organizations' entire research libraries, scanning knowledge bases to provide self-service insights. Individuals collaborate with Assistant to map out consumer insights and gain an initial understanding of a topic. Explore Mode also fact-checks and provides data-backed responses in meetings or discussions.

Focus Mode kicks in when an individual selects a specific context of reports, videos, or collections for deep analysis and strategic insights. It can read and interpret visual elements, including, numerical data, charts, tables, and infographics, to extract relevant insights, enabling teams to compare findings, detect knowledge gaps, and uncover themes and patterns. This analysis can help track shifts in consumer behavior, benchmark competitive positioning across markets, and prepare executive-ready summaries.

Additionally, Stravito Assistant powers Snapshots, automatically extracting key learnings and recommendations from each report in organizations' Libraries, summarizing them in the Viewer's sidebar. These contextual insights enable individuals to identify relevant research with direct links to original sources.

Featuring compatibility with French, German, Spanish, and more than 100 languages, Stravito Assistant has also rolled out multilingual support. The tool can respond in the same language as user prompts and reference sources in multiple languages with links to original documents.