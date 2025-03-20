Stravito Enhances GenAI Assistant
Stravito, a knowledge management solution provider, has added Focus Mode, Snapshots, and multilingual support to its generative artificial intelligence tool, Stravito Assistant.
The innovations further streamline workflows and help teams spend less time searching for and summarizing research and more time applying insights to decision-making.
Explore Mode searches across organizations' entire research libraries, scanning knowledge bases to provide self-service insights. Individuals collaborate with Assistant to map out consumer insights and gain an initial understanding of a topic. Explore Mode also fact-checks and provides data-backed responses in meetings or discussions.
Focus Mode kicks in when an individual selects a specific context of reports, videos, or collections for deep analysis and strategic insights. It can read and interpret visual elements, including, numerical data, charts, tables, and infographics, to extract relevant insights, enabling teams to compare findings, detect knowledge gaps, and uncover themes and patterns. This analysis can help track shifts in consumer behavior, benchmark competitive positioning across markets, and prepare executive-ready summaries.
Additionally, Stravito Assistant powers Snapshots, automatically extracting key learnings and recommendations from each report in organizations' Libraries, summarizing them in the Viewer's sidebar. These contextual insights enable individuals to identify relevant research with direct links to original sources.
Featuring compatibility with French, German, Spanish, and more than 100 languages, Stravito Assistant has also rolled out multilingual support. The tool can respond in the same language as user prompts and reference sources in multiple languages with links to original documents.
"Generative AI has increased the speed and accuracy of market research analysis at an unprecedented rate, helping businesses make informed decisions faster than ever. Stravito Assistant's unique features, Focus Mode, Snapshots, and multilingual support, have been created to further enhance efficiency and empower teams with an engaging and user-friendly way to uncover trusted insights that may have taken hours or days to produce," said Thor Olof Philogène, founder and CEO of Stravito, in a statement. "These updates reinforce our commitment to providing purpose-built AI-powered tools that help global enterprises leverage their market research to make data-driven, cost-effective decisions that fuel innovation and long-term growth."