Beyond Identity Partners with Nametag

Beyond Identity, an access management platform provider, and Nametag, a provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, have partnered to address enterprise security challenges related to multifactor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO).

The partnership between Beyond Identity and Nametag reflects the belief that eliminating generative artificial intelligence social engineering and account takeovers requires securing both users credentials and all lifecycle operations tied to them, such as onboarding, account recovery, reverification, and step-up authentication.

By integrating Nametag's Deepfake Defense identity verification engine into Beyond Identity's secure access platform, the companies will protect the entire user lifecycle. The partnership aims to provide enterprises with the following:

Seamless credential provisioning using Nametag identity verification to validate the authenticity of new workforce users, protecting first-time Beyond Identity passkey enrollment.

Secure account recovery by enabling users to reset their own Beyond Identity passkeys after completing Nametag identity verification.

High-assurance authentication by integrating Nametag Deepfake Defense identity verification into continuous authentication protocols.