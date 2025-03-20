Beyond Identity Partners with Nametag
Beyond Identity, an access management platform provider, and Nametag, a provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, have partnered to address enterprise security challenges related to multifactor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO).
The partnership between Beyond Identity and Nametag reflects the belief that eliminating generative artificial intelligence social engineering and account takeovers requires securing both users credentials and all lifecycle operations tied to them, such as onboarding, account recovery, reverification, and step-up authentication.
By integrating Nametag's Deepfake Defense identity verification engine into Beyond Identity's secure access platform, the companies will protect the entire user lifecycle. The partnership aims to provide enterprises with the following:
- Seamless credential provisioning using Nametag identity verification to validate the authenticity of new workforce users, protecting first-time Beyond Identity passkey enrollment.
- Secure account recovery by enabling users to reset their own Beyond Identity passkeys after completing Nametag identity verification.
- High-assurance authentication by integrating Nametag Deepfake Defense identity verification into continuous authentication protocols.
"This partnership marks a significant step forward in redefining enterprise access management," said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag, in a statement. "As enterprises increasingly move toward passwordless authentication, it is becoming crucial to integrate high-assurance identity verification throughout the user journey. We're delighted to partner with Beyond Identity, who demonstrate visionary leadership in identity and access management, to deliver a security-first IAM platform with Nametag identity verification at the core."
"Our platform is built to ensure that only trusted users and secure devices can gain and maintain access. Nametag's relentless focus on security aligns perfectly with our approach to access management. Only Nametag's identity verification technology delivers the level of identity assurance we look for to strengthen our platform in the age of generative AI and deepfake impersonation. This partnership will deliver the world's first complete identity and access management solution to fully safeguard enterprises against current and emerging identity threats," said Jasson Casey, CEO of Beyond Identity, in a statement.