Shopify Partners with Bitrise
Bitrise, a mobile app development platform provider, is now powering Shopify's mobile app development, enabling the global commerce giant to streamline workflows, reduce complexity, and accelerate app builds for its merchant base.
This shift transforms mobile app development across Shopify's seven mobile apps.
"Our platform was built for the fast-evolving demands of mobile. We're excited to work with an innovative leader the scale of Shopify to strengthen its mobile offering. By enabling up to 50 percent faster builds, more efficient CI/CD, and streamlined workflows, we're helping Shopify focus on what it does best: shaping the future of e-commerce with exceptional merchant experiences," Barnabás Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise said in a statement. "We look forward to supporting Shopify as the team continues to scale and innovate."
"It's great to have a partner like Bitrise that keeps up with our changing needs. Going forward, we want to keep leveraging Bitrise to improve our efficiency and reduce our CI/CD build time even further," saidColin Gray, principal developer of mobile at Shopify, in a statement
Yasmin Benatti, a software engineer at Shopify, added,"We wanted more than just a vendor relationship; we wanted a partner we could grow and evolve with, which is exactly what we've found with Bitrise."