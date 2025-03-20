UserTesting Earns U.S. Patent

UserTesting, a provider of human insights, has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,242,515 B2 for its artificial intelligence-powered intent customization technology, enabling organizations to adapt AI-generated insights to their industry-specific terminology.

UserTesting's patented approach dynamically adjusts AI intent labels to align with organizations' unique language without compromising global data consistency.

This patent builds on UserTesting's Custom Insights feature, which empowers organizations to refine auto-generated insights using their own terminology. Powered by machine learning, this innovation allows businesses to do the following:

Surface more relevant insights by aligning AI with industry-specific language.

Ensure consistency across teams by establishing a shared language for experience research.

Make key moments in video feedback easier to identify and analyze.