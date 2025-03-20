Shopsense AI Launches Agentic AI Platform for Content-to-Commerce

Shopsense AI, a provider of second-screen shopping, has unveiled its Multi-Agent System, an agentic artificial intelligence system that automates content monetization at scale.

Shopsense's new Agentic AI-driven platform autonomously integrates second-screen sponsorable moments across live sports, scripted series, reality TV, and movies to connect with viewers at the moment when they're most engaged.

Shopsense's Multi-Agent System deploys a network of specialized AI agents that collaborate in real time to automate, refine, and scale sponsorable shoppable integrations across live and on-demand content via an intuitive AI-powered LLM assistant interface. It includes the following:

Store Builder Agent, which acts as an AI supervisor, validating and correcting AI-generated recommendations while ensuring alignment with content and sponsorship goals.

Collection Agent, which curates personalized product sets based on retailer, brand, or shopping preference. Users refine recommendations with direct feedback that the AI agent incorporates into product recommendations. Additionally, users can filter for preferences across retailers, brands, and price points.

Similars Agent, which expands product options by analyzing attributes to suggest comparable alternatives, including budget-friendly dupes and options from preferred retailers. With partnerships across more than 1,000 U.S. retailers, Shopsense provides access to more than 1 billion SKUs.