Pega Attains FedRAMP High Authority

Pegasystems has attained FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) status, certifying that Pega Cloud for Government fully meets the stringent cloud compliance standards of the U.S. federal government. Now government agencies can migrate their Pega on-premise solutions with their most sensitive data to the cloud.

Pega arned the FedRAMP High In-Process designation last year and has now fully completed the rigorous FedRAMP High ATO certification process that thoroughly measures the security capabilities of cloud services used by federal agencies. Pega Cloud for Government was assessed across hundreds of security controls for security and risk management vulnerabilities.

Pega Cloud for Government is a fully managed cloud offering that provides workflow automation tools, environments, and operational support. It connects data and systems across operational silos and enables government agencies to scale to meet new requirements while maintaining compliance with critical government standards. Powered by AWS GovCloud, Pega Cloud for Government can run highly sensitive government workloads with the hardened security and production-grade capabilities government agencies require.