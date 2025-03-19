Amplitude Launches Session Replay Everywhere

Digital analytics company Amplitude today unveiled Session Replay Everywhere, an update to the Session Replay product it launched last year.

Session Replay Everywhere embeds Session Replay into every workflow. Session Replay Everywhere ensures that replays are seamlessly integrated into analytics, A/B testing, and surveys. It also provides artificial intelligence-powered summaries and recommendations, visual analytics, and funnel analysis that can show where drop-off is happening and highlight trends, sentiment, and recommendations. Users can take action and resolve drop-offs using a guide, survey, or experiment all in one fully integrated platform.