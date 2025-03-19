Amplitude Launches Session Replay Everywhere
Digital analytics company Amplitude today unveiled Session Replay Everywhere, an update to the Session Replay product it launched last year.
Session Replay Everywhere embeds Session Replay into every workflow. Session Replay Everywhere ensures that replays are seamlessly integrated into analytics, A/B testing, and surveys. It also provides artificial intelligence-powered summaries and recommendations, visual analytics, and funnel analysis that can show where drop-off is happening and highlight trends, sentiment, and recommendations. Users can take action and resolve drop-offs using a guide, survey, or experiment all in one fully integrated platform.
"Session Replay Everywhere takes [analytics] one step further by embedding visual replays directly into your analytics, experiments, survey responses, and audience building. And AI-powered insights help surface what matters most without requiring you to sift through every replay," Weston Clarke, principal product manager at Amplitude, wrote in a blog post. "By combining structured event data with privacy-conscious session replays, we're redefining what digital analytics can do, helping teams move faster while keeping user data secure."