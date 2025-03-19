Qualtrics Unveils AI Powered Innovations at X4 Event

Qualtrics at its X4 event in Salt Lake City introduced capabilities in the XM for Customer Experience suite, including Location Experience Hub and Qualtrics Assist for CX.

The new solutions allow businesses to bring together structured and unstructured feedback across every channel to create a complete view of their customer experience; get instant access to customer feedback, competitor insights, and industry benchmarks to take quick, targeted action; and equip front-line teams with real-time insights, support, and recommendations to improve experiences in the moment.

The new capabilities from Qualtrics include the following:

Qualtrics Conversational Feedback uses Qualtrics AI to adapt survey questions in real time based on the responses being given, resulting in more actionable feedback. If a customer gives a short, vague response, Qualtrics AI-powered adaptive follow-up prompts the customer for more specific feedback.

Qualtrics Digital Experience Analytics uses behavioral clues like rage-clicking and mouse thrashing to spot issues, so teams can provide immediate, targeted customer support and proactively improve the user experience. New capabilities include Heatmaps giving digital teams a visual understanding of how customers engage with pages and where the most frustration occurs; Funnels that identify underperforming conversion paths and the key moments where customers abandon the engagement; and Real-Time Frustration Interception.

Qualtrics Location Experience Hub that gives front-line teams a real-time overview of the customer experience at their location. In minutes store managers can see how their specific location scores are trending and then respond across multiple channels using AI-personalized responses.

Qualtrics Assist for CX uses AI to give CX leaders and teams rapid insights based on structured and unstructured customer feedback from multiple channels. Users can ask simple questions such as "What are the top three customer complaints about our service experience impacting customer loyalty?" or "What are the main themes emerging from recent feedback?" Then Qualtrics Assist surfaces the relevant customer experience insights and shares informed recommendations about the best actions to take based on Qualtrics' expert-designed methodologies, best practices, and industry benchmarks.

Qualtrics Insights Explorer uses AI to analyze all structured and unstructured customer feedback and quickly surface issues and touchpoints impacting the customer experience.

"Too often, AI tailored for efficiency means businesses miss out on the chance to build more personal connections with a customer. These new AI-powered capabilities in the XM for Customer Experience suite are critical to building more personalized customer relationships at scale to reduce customer churn and improve the lifetime value of each customer," said Brad Anderson, president of product, user experience, and engineering at Qualtrics, in a statement. "It only takes a second to win or lose a customer’s trust, and with Qualtrics, organizations can effortlessly understand their entire customer experience across every channel to take the right action when and where it matters most."

Qualtrics also introduced a new Qualtrics Edge product line. Qualtrics Edge is a market intelligence platform combining advanced AI, synthetic insights, market research data, and expert advisory services to help companies reduce survey costs by 70 percent and shorten collection times from weeks to minutes, via the synthetic data combined with AI. The synthetic capabilities act as target audiences, allowing researchers to understand market trends and customer expectations, including in hard-to-reach audiences, and simulate consumer behaviors, preferences, and decision-making.

The Qualtrics Edge product line includes the following