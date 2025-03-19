DataRobot Partners with NVIDIA for Agentic AI

DataRobot, an artificial intelligence technology provider, has expanded its integrations with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to accelerate production-ready agentic AI applications.

Cloud customers can now use DataRobot fully integrated and pre-installed with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, complete with a new gallery of NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo framework, including the new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reasoning models, accelerating AI development and delivery.

The DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite with NVIDIA AI Enterprise delivers a fully validated AI stack with ready-to-use building blocks and built-in security, support, and scalability.

"AI projects can stall because they are not optimized for real-world deployment, with unmanageable operational complexity. We're excited to expand our work with NVIDIA to help make enterprise development of agentic AI seamless. We integrate and optimize AI components across the accelerated computing stack to deliver the most performant, up-to-date, and secure AI stack. With our robust enterprise support and stringent service levels across the entire AI stack, including the most popular open-source components, AI teams are empowered to quickly and confidently scale production AI on-premises or in the cloud," said Venky Veeraraghavan, chief product officer of DataRobot, in a statement. "Enterprises are seeking a streamlined path to develop and deploy production-ready AI agents and applications that deliver business intelligence and optimized inference performance. By combining the DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, businesses can rapidly scale their AI initiatives and drive transformative impact across their operations," said John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at NVIDIA, in a statement.

Expanded capabilities with NVIDIA AI Enterprise now natively integrated and generally available inside DataRobot include the following: