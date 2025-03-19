DataRobot Partners with NVIDIA for Agentic AI
DataRobot, an artificial intelligence technology provider, has expanded its integrations with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to accelerate production-ready agentic AI applications.
Cloud customers can now use DataRobot fully integrated and pre-installed with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, complete with a new gallery of NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo framework, including the new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reasoning models, accelerating AI development and delivery.
The DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite with NVIDIA AI Enterprise delivers a fully validated AI stack with ready-to-use building blocks and built-in security, support, and scalability.
"AI projects can stall because they are not optimized for real-world deployment, with unmanageable operational complexity. We're excited to expand our work with NVIDIA to help make enterprise development of agentic AI seamless. We integrate and optimize AI components across the accelerated computing stack to deliver the most performant, up-to-date, and secure AI stack. With our robust enterprise support and stringent service levels across the entire AI stack, including the most popular open-source components, AI teams are empowered to quickly and confidently scale production AI on-premises or in the cloud," said Venky Veeraraghavan, chief product officer of DataRobot, in a statement.
"Enterprises are seeking a streamlined path to develop and deploy production-ready AI agents and applications that deliver business intelligence and optimized inference performance. By combining the DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, businesses can rapidly scale their AI initiatives and drive transformative impact across their operations," said John Fanelli, vice president of enterprise software at NVIDIA, in a statement.
Expanded capabilities with NVIDIA AI Enterprise now natively integrated and generally available inside DataRobot include the following:
- A gallery of pre-tuned and highly optimized NVIDIA NIM microservices directly in DataRobot, including the new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reasoning models.
- The ability to prototype, iterate, and test agentic AI applications, starting with pre-built DataRobot blueprints that leverage the best practices of the NVIDIA AI Blueprints.
- Access to open-source tools with GPU-optimized NVIDIA RAPIDS data science libraries and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding and reranking models.
- The NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) to extract valuable insights from massive volumes of video sensor data to optimize operations.
- NVIDIA NIM and DataRobot monitoring.
- Production AI stacks, backed by enterprise support from both NVIDIA and DataRobot.
- The ability to deploy across diverse environments, including cloud, on-premises, self-managed, and hybrid deployments such as Nutanix and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).