Deepset Introduces Custom AI Agent Solution Architecture

deepset, a provider of artificial intelligence orchestration solutions, at the NVIDIA GTC event in San Jose, Calif., unveiled its Custom AI Agent Solution Architecture that enables companies to deploy AI agents across cloud and on-premises environments.

The solution combines deepset's large language model orchestration capabilities and Haystack open-source framework with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to help organizations build and manage AI agents while maintaining data security and operational control over AI workflows.

deepset's solution leverages NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including Triton Inference Server for optimized performance, NVIDIA NIM microservices including NeMo Retriever text embedding NIM and NeMo Retriever text reranking NIM, and NVIDIA NeMo to support enterprise-grade security and compliance requirements.