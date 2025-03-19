Zilliant CPQ Is Now Available on SAP Store

Zilliant, a pricing lifecycle management solutions provider, has made its quoting solution, Zilliant CPQ, available in the SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Zilliant CPQ integrates with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Variant Configuration, SAP ERP, SAP Solutions Sales Configuration, and SAP Sales Cloud, and delivers intelligent pricing through any channel.