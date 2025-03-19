Zilliant CPQ Is Now Available on SAP Store
Zilliant, a pricing lifecycle management solutions provider, has made its quoting solution, Zilliant CPQ, available in the SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.
Zilliant CPQ integrates with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Variant Configuration, SAP ERP, SAP Solutions Sales Configuration, and SAP Sales Cloud, and delivers intelligent pricing through any channel.
"At Zilliant we're on a mission to help businesses manage the entire pricing lifecycle, because almost every team touches pricing and the entire business cares about it," said Pascal Yammine, CEO of Zilliant, in a statement. "To that end, we're not only focused on optimizing pricing strategy, but ensuring the profit-focused execution of those prices. Our partnership with SAP and being one of the few quoting solutions selected for the SAP store, affirms our commitment to making pricing more connected, precise, and business-critical than ever."