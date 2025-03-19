Publicis Expands Partnership with Adobe

Today at Adobe Summit, Publicis Groupe and Adobe announced an expansion of their partnership where Adobe Firefly generative artificial intelligence will be integrated across Publicis' capabilities through CoreAI, its AI-powered intelligent system that unifies and activates the group's proprietary data.

The two companies will build solutions that combine Publicis Groupe's deep delivery capabilities across its intelligent content operations with Adobe Firefly Services, a collection of creative and generative APIs and services for enterprises, directly into Publicis Groupe's Core AI platform. This will enable businesses to scale the production of personalized content and tailor experiences to specific audiences.

Additionally, using Publicis Sapient, Firefly Services can be leveraged alongside Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, bringing together creativity, marketing, and AI to drive digital business transformation for joint clients.