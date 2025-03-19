Publicis Expands Partnership with Adobe
Today at Adobe Summit, Publicis Groupe and Adobe announced an expansion of their partnership where Adobe Firefly generative artificial intelligence will be integrated across Publicis' capabilities through CoreAI, its AI-powered intelligent system that unifies and activates the group's proprietary data.
The two companies will build solutions that combine Publicis Groupe's deep delivery capabilities across its intelligent content operations with Adobe Firefly Services, a collection of creative and generative APIs and services for enterprises, directly into Publicis Groupe's Core AI platform. This will enable businesses to scale the production of personalized content and tailor experiences to specific audiences.
Additionally, using Publicis Sapient, Firefly Services can be leveraged alongside Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, bringing together creativity, marketing, and AI to drive digital business transformation for joint clients.
"With this latest step in our relationship with Adobe, we're able to push the boundaries of AI-driven creativity and deliver groundbreaking solutions for the marketing and advertising industry. The combination of CoreAI and Adobe Firefly takes us even further in our mission to shape the future of personalized, data-driven content at scale. Together, we are setting a new standard for how brands engage with their audiences, driving both creativity and measurable business outcomes," said Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, in a statement.
"Adobe and Publicis are building on a long-standing partnership focused on giving joint clients a competitive edge by delivering engaging and highly personalized customer experiences. Businesses are already unlocking incredible efficiency and productivity gains with Adobe Firefly, which will be extended further with Publicis' expertise and capabilities, such as CoreAI," said Anil Chakravarthy, president of digital experience business at Adobe, in a statement.