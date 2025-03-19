Yottaa Acquires SpeedSense

Yottaa, a provider of digital experience optimization solutions for e-commerce, has acquired SpeedSense, a pioneer in web performance consulting and creator of Sensai technology, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition significantly enhances Yottaa's Web Performance Cloud and Web Performance Services offerings.

By integrating SpeedSense's Sensai technology with Yottaa's Web Performance Cloud, companies can now measure revenue impact across the entire customer experience. The combined Yottaa and SpeedSense solution provides e-commerce teams with a holistic view, capturing the full scope of performance data from real users, Google Core Web Vitals, and third-party applications.

SpeedSense's Site Speed Health score complements Yottaa's real user monitoring (RUM), which delivers unsampled data across all browsers, not just Google Chrome, and third-party Performance Impact Rating (PIR), providing deeper and more actionable performance analysis.

Additionally, Yottaa's AI-powered Anomaly Detection will benefit from Sensai's advanced synthetic monitoring capabilities, empowering e-commerce teams to detect and resolve revenue-impacting performance challenges.