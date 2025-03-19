Yottaa Acquires SpeedSense
Yottaa, a provider of digital experience optimization solutions for e-commerce, has acquired SpeedSense, a pioneer in web performance consulting and creator of Sensai technology, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition significantly enhances Yottaa's Web Performance Cloud and Web Performance Services offerings.
By integrating SpeedSense's Sensai technology with Yottaa's Web Performance Cloud, companies can now measure revenue impact across the entire customer experience. The combined Yottaa and SpeedSense solution provides e-commerce teams with a holistic view, capturing the full scope of performance data from real users, Google Core Web Vitals, and third-party applications.
SpeedSense's Site Speed Health score complements Yottaa's real user monitoring (RUM), which delivers unsampled data across all browsers, not just Google Chrome, and third-party Performance Impact Rating (PIR), providing deeper and more actionable performance analysis.
Additionally, Yottaa's AI-powered Anomaly Detection will benefit from Sensai's advanced synthetic monitoring capabilities, empowering e-commerce teams to detect and resolve revenue-impacting performance challenges.
"At Yottaa, we believe web performance isn't just about faster page loads; it's the ultimate revenue lever," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of Yottaa, in a statement. "By uniting Yottaa's and SpeedSense's technologies and incorporating their proven web performance consulting practice into our Web Performance Services division, we're giving e-commerce teams the tools and insights they need to turn speed into a competitive advantage."
"We're excited about the value our combined technologies can bring because we share a vision that improving web performance directly boosts commercial performance," said Darin Archer, chief product officer of Yottaa, in a statement. "It's not just about tracking page load times; it's about empowering marketing, e-commerce, and development teams to focus on what truly drives revenue."
"In today's competitive e-commerce landscape, teams are expected to do more with less. Attention spans are shrinking, traffic is eroding, and margins are tighter than ever," added Shawn O'Neill, founder and CEO of SpeedSense, in a statement. "Most brands don't have the resources to build an enterprise-level web performance function in house. By joining forces, Yottaa and SpeedSense are delivering a first-of-its-kind solution that blends advanced real-user monitoring, edge acceleration, and third-party management with hands-on developer expertise and behavioral insights from Sensai. This empowers digital teams to take precise action to improve their website's performance and the health of their businesses."