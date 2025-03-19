Smarsh Launches Public Sector Division
Smarsh, a provider of communications data and intelligence, has launched a Public Sector Division to address the escalating need for secure, compliant communication solutions among government agencies.
Nearly 1,000 government agencies already rely on Smarsh for their communication needs.
"With a decade of experience understanding the unique needs of our customers, I have seen first hand the transformative power of modernizing public records systems and communications technology," said Lanika Mamac, who will head up the new Public Sector Division at Smarsh, in a statement. "Smarsh's leadership in communications archiving and governance solutions positions us to drive unparalleled security, transparency, and efficiency across all levels of government."
"Smarsh is ready to build on momentum within the public sector and lead the transformation of government communications," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh, in a statement. "Lanika Mamac's leadership has been key to our success over the last decade, and I'm confident she'll continue driving exceptional value for our customers. With her track record of delivering measurable outcomes, Lanika is the ideal leader to scale our solutions and help government agencies achieve greater transparency, efficiency, and security."