vcita Launches Next-Gen BizAI

vcita, a provider of technology for small businesses and the organizations that serve them, has added an agentic artificial intelligence solution tailored specifically to SMBs into its BizAI product.

With this new proposition, vcita is blending automation with human oversight. The solution leverages agentic AI to take on essential responsibilities, such as responding to clients, booking appointments, generating estimates, and providing valuable insights.

BizAI is embedded within the business management system and delivers insights and recommendations based on the business' own data, enriched by the collective wisdom of 150,000 SMBs using vcita, as well as public benchmarks and best practices.

The updated BizAI employs a semi-automated approach to enhance trust and reliability. It identifies, prepares, and validates actions before seeking user confirmation. Through its interface, SMB users can also provide feedback, set specific guidelines, and tailor BizAI's actions to align with their unique business needs. BizAI continuously learns and evolves to better serve every business.