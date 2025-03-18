Tray.ai Acquires Vanti

Tray.ai, providers of a composable integration platform, has acquired Vanti, a pioneer in knowledge modeling technology for autonomous artificial intelligence agents, for an undisclosed amount.
This strategic acquisition enhances the core of Tray’s Merlin Agent Builder, accelerating the development of autonomous AI agents that deeply understand business context, automatically structure complex domain knowledge, and apply that knowledge to adapt to ever-changing business conditions.
"This acquisition represents a major leap forward in enterprise AI," said Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai, in a statement. "Vanti's knowledge modeling capabilities, combined with our AI-ready iPaaS, bring us closer to AI agents that not only execute tasks but continuously refine their reasoning and decision-making through structured knowledge and real-time data processing. Enterprises can now deploy agents with confidence, knowing they are built for adaptability, security, and long-term performance."
"How AI agents ingest and organize knowledge determines their success," said Smadar David, co-founder and CEO of Vanti, in a statement. "Our focus has always been on helping AI understand and apply knowledge more effectively. By joining Tray.ai, we are enabling the next evolution of AI agents, ones that can rapidly adapt to business conditions and improve overall performance."