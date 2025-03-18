Braze Launches Shopify Partnership and E-Commerce Features

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, is partnering and integrating with Shopify and launched several features and templates to personalize shopper engagement.

Braze's new capabilities offer enhanced real-time insights into individual preferences during the shopping journeys that help e-commerce marketers create the campaigns that power their daily operations.

The Braze Customer Engagement Platform provides a real-time, flexible cross-channel solution that leverages features such as the Braze Data Platform, BrazeAI, and native cross-channel capabilities.

The new Braze and Shopify partnership helps companies create seamless, personalized customer journeys by combining Shopify's e-commerce capabilities with Braze's real-time engagement platform. With it, e-commerce companies can onboard to support bi-directional flow of commerce insights, enhance identity management, and enable personalized shopping experiences using visitor data and product metafields from Shopify.

"At Shopify, we are committed to making commerce better for everyone," said Dale Traxler, director of technology partnerships at Shopify, in a statement. "Our plug-and-play integration with Braze allows brands to action insights across both platforms and engage consumers with better shopping experiences in the moments that matter. We're excited to partner with Braze to help enterprises stay ahead in today's dynamic retail and e-commerce landscape."

Braze also added a number of other e-commerce capabilities, including the following:

Native e-commerce data schemas and templates to help understand shopper behaviors and take relevant actions at every step of their journeys.

Pre-defined events from Shopify so marketers can unlock a range of e-commerce use cases, such as abandoned cart, to activate campaigns.

Pre-built Canvas and email templates for marketers to create campaigns.

Dynamic, no-code product personalization using drag-and-drop email composer, enabling highly targeted messaging by aligning their products with their customers' unique interests and tastes.

And, with the upcoming release of WhatsApp Commerce, e-commerce companies will be able to drive more sales by using their Meta Catalogs to create dynamic WhatsApp product messages and rich, in-thread shopping experiences. Other WhatsApp enhancements, like more rich media support (including video) and WhatsApp Lists, will enable merchants to show off their products in new ways and provide personalized recommendations based on customer preferences. Click tracking helps marketers effectively retarget customers on WhatsApp and other channels.