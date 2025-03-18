Kore.ai Launches Agent Platform for Building, Deploying, and Orchestrating Agentic AI Applications

Kore.ai at Enterprise Connect in Orlando launched Kore.ai Agent Platform, a multi-agent orchestration infrastructure for developing, deploying, and managing sophisticated agentic artificial intelligence applications at scale.

The platform empowers businesses to create and coordinate AI agents with customizable autonomy, from guided agents to fully autonomous systems tailored to their business needs. Its advanced multi-agent orchestration enables coordination between AI agents with varying levels of autonomy. Its Search and Data AI provides enterprise and user context, integrating more than 100 pre-built connectors for structured and unstructured data. It's graph-retrieval-augmented generation-powered search supports hybrid keyword and multivector weighted search, intelligent data extraction, dynamic query pipelines, and real-time context enhancement across enterprise systems.

The Kore.ai Agent Platform includes the following:

An end-to-end unified platform that offers AI, data, and core services, including no-code tooling for conversation design, agentic App builder, and integration studio to manage the full lifecycle of agents and agentic systems.

Advanced Multi-Agent Orchestration that supports intelligent routing, context switching, declarative business rule enforcement, context passing, and robust memory management across agents with varying levels of autonomy, from human-guided agents to fully autonomous systems.

A Flexible Autonomy Spectrum for the creation of agentic applications across the autonomy continuum, from orchestrated autonomy to fully autonomous agents.

A Futureproof Agnostic Design that supports any AI model, AI system, data source, or cloud environment through a connector framework.

Advanced Prompt and Evaluation Studios for systematic optimization of AI behavior with prompt management and evaluation systems.

Agent Platform SDK for extending the platform with custom agent orchestration capabilities, tool integration, and compatibility with agent applications built on other Agentic frameworks.

Agent Protocol, which introduces a standardized API for communication between agents and agentic systems built on diverse AI platforms.

Comprehensive Observability with real-time tracing, explainable AI decision paths, and thought streaming for transparency.

An AI Agents Marketplace with pre-built agent templates, tool connectors, and industry-specific solutions, including BankAssist, HealthAssist, RetailAssist, HR Assist, IT Assist, and RecruitAssist.

The Kore.ai Agent Platform unifies the company's AI application portfolio into an enterprise-ready system that includes AI for Service with specialized agentic solutions, integrating voice and chat contact centers, agent assist, call flows, quality management, compliance, and self-service automation; AI for Work with multi-agent information discovery, enterprise search across more than 100 connectors, agentic workflows, secure role-based access, a department-specific agent marketplace, and robust monitoring and governance; and AI for Process with AI-driven automation at various levels of agency for knowledge-intensive tasks.