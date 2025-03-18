StackAdapt Partners with Zitcha

StackAdapt, providers of a multichannel advertising platform, is partnering with Zitcha, a unified retail media platform, to help companies leverage retail media opportunities traditionally limited to top-tier enterprises.

By integrating Zitcha's platform with StackAdapt';s advanced programmatic capabilities, companies can now access, scale, and optimize their retail media campaigns across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Zitcha's platform helps retailers unify their onsite, offsite, and in-store advertising into a single streamlined system. Through this partnership, retailers and suppliers can now access a fully integrated retail media solution, engage mid-market brands, and leverage crucial insights, inventory, and measurement tools to run personalized campaigns across multiple channels, including display, video, and connected TV.

"We are excited to partner with Zitcha to unlock greater retail media opportunities for brands and retailers worldwide," said Renee Caceres, head of retail media at StackAdapt, in a statement. "This partnership allows brands to tap into the full potential of retail media networks, eliminating typical barriers and making it easier for SMBs to access the data, measurement, and inventory needed for success." "Retail media isn't just the future; it's the now. By joining forces with StackAdapt, we're removing the friction that has kept brands from fully embracing it. This integration ensures that every retailer, no matter their size, can unlock new revenue streams and every brand can deliver smarter, high-performing campaigns," said Troy Townsend, CEO and co-founder of Zitcha, in a statement. "With this integration, brands can now plan, activate, and measure retail media campaigns with the same efficiency and precision as traditional programmatic advertising. Whether it's engaging shoppers on retailer websites, reaching audiences across the open web, or driving in-store sales, this partnership ensures every advertising dollar works harder."

Zitcha is the first retail media platform to integrate StackAdapt's programmatic advertising capabilities. By leveraging StackAdapt's global presence, Zitcha is bolstering its expansion into the United States.