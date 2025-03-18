SurveyMonkey Launches Connect

SurveyMonkey, providers of a platform for surveys and forms, has launched Connect, a library of no-code quick actions to connect survey data with popular business apps.

With Connect, users can do the following:

Connect survey responses to high-value quick actions, like sending a notification, updating a spreadsheet, and more, in common business tools and systems, including Microsoft Teams and Slack, with Excel and Google Sheets coming soon.

Discover apps and automations in one central location.

Set up automated workflows to organize data.

Get richer insights by combining survey data with data from other sources.

Collaborate with automated notifications in toolsp; teammates are already using.