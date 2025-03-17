Perion Partners with The Trade Desk

Perion Network, an advertising technology provider, has partnered with The Trade Desk to adopt the Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) identifier that allows advertisers to target the right audiences across devices without compromising user trust.

UID2 converts first-party data, such as an email address or mobile number, into a hashed and salted identifier. This protects personally identifiable information (PII) while enabling personalized programmatic advertising. It also empowers publishers, advertisers, and digital advertising platforms to harness first-party data, enabling authenticated audience targeting and precise campaign measurement. Working alongside Perion’s proprietary technologies, including SORT, UID2 enhances audience verification and targeting capabilities.