Perion Partners with The Trade Desk
Perion Network, an advertising technology provider, has partnered with The Trade Desk to adopt the Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) identifier that allows advertisers to target the right audiences across devices without compromising user trust.
UID2 converts first-party data, such as an email address or mobile number, into a hashed and salted identifier. This protects personally identifiable information (PII) while enabling personalized programmatic advertising. It also empowers publishers, advertisers, and digital advertising platforms to harness first-party data, enabling authenticated audience targeting and precise campaign measurement. Working alongside Perion’s proprietary technologies, including SORT, UID2 enhances audience verification and targeting capabilities.
"Our adoption of Unified ID 2.0 aligns seamlessly with Perion's mission to connect the dots between data, creative, and channels in an advertising environment that emphasizes transparency," said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion, in a statement. "Embracing this solution not only underscores our strategic partnerships with top-tier advertising technology partners like The Trade Desk but also equips our customers with advanced, easy-to-use solutions that co-exist alongside our proprietary technologies and solutions within our Perion One platform."
"Partnering with Perion, we're expanding their future-proof offerings for advertisers to include Unified ID 2.0," said Jaime Nash, director of product marketing at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "With an audience-first approach, we are helping advertisers drive more relevant and impactful campaigns while prioritizing consumer data safety that still delivers personalized ad experiences."
