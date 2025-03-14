Monetate Launches Analytics Cloud

Monetate, providers of a personalization platform for ecommerce companies, has launched Monetate Analytics Cloud, which integrates with Snowflake's Data Cloud and enables businesses to directly access and analyze their experimentation and personalization data and measure returns from their digital experience investments.

Analytics Cloud provides access to the same data that powers Monetate's in-platform analytics. With it, teams can directly query experience data within their Snowflake environment. The data schema allows for limitless customization of queries, enabling teams to address specific business questions.

By granting direct access to experience data in the data warehouse, businesses can now demonstrate the exact financial impact of personalization and testing efforts. And with daily updates, analysts have fresh data at their fingertips.