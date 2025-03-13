Talkdesk Launches After Hours

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer experience (CX) technology, today launched Talkdesk After Hours to help companies extend sales and service to customers beyond traditional business operating hours.

Talkdesk After Hours extends contact center availability beyond business hours by using AI to address customer needs and resolve issues when human agents are off the clock. It can manage a variety of customer queries, such as orders, returns, and billing, with natural, conversational responses. Should an issue require intervention from a human agent, Talkdesk After Hours captures key customer details and enables them to schedule a callback.