Resulticks Unveils Genie, an AI-Powered Agent for Marketers

Resulticks, a provider of real-time audience engagement solutions, today launched Genie, an agentic artificial intelligence system that automates audience segmentation and content creation based on the brand tone and style at the individual level.

Built into the RESUL platform, Genie automates data ingestion and audience segmentation, generates contextual communication, and provides analytics. It can deliver immediate, hyper-personalized engagement across every customer touchpoint, from email to SMS and social, in-person experiences, and beyond.

As the first phase of Genie rolls out, companies can leverage AI-driven automation to enhance audience segmentation and streamline engagement workflows. Genie automates audience grouping based on AI-driven insights. It processes segmentation in less than five minutes, integrates instantly with customer engagement channels, turns unstructured data into actionable insights, and produces marketing assets, including email, banners, and landing pages, tailored to brand tone and customer preferences. Resulticks provides hybrid deployment with built-in personally identifiable information protection and AES 256-bit encryption.