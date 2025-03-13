Pipedrive Introduces AI-Powered Report Creation

Pipedrive, providers of sales CRM for small businesses, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered report creation feature for sales teams to generate data-driven insights.

Powered by OpenAI's generative AI technology, the new functionality allows users to create customized reports using natural language prompts. With the new AI report creation feature, users can do the following:

Generate reports instantly by entering natural language prompts;

Access 14 ready-to-use prompts to get started and track key sales metrics; and

Customize reports by refining results through additional prompts or manual adjustments.