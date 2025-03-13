Pipedrive Introduces AI-Powered Report Creation
Pipedrive, providers of sales CRM for small businesses, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered report creation feature for sales teams to generate data-driven insights.
Powered by OpenAI's generative AI technology, the new functionality allows users to create customized reports using natural language prompts. With the new AI report creation feature, users can do the following:
- Generate reports instantly by entering natural language prompts;
- Access 14 ready-to-use prompts to get started and track key sales metrics; and
- Customize reports by refining results through additional prompts or manual adjustments.
"Data-driven decision-making is essential for sales success, yet many professionals find themselves spending more time building reports than turning data into actionable insights. With AI-powered report creation, sales teams can now shift their focus to what truly matters: analyzing trends, identifying opportunities, and making informed decisions within seconds instead of struggling with complex report setups. Sales teams that leverage insights effectively tend to achieve higher deal win rates," said Viktoria Ruubel, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement.
"Built on Pipedrive's AI-first CRM vision where AI serves as an active co-pilot for sales professionals, this new solution is designed to work alongside teams, surfacing critical insights, simplifying reporting, and removing friction from the reporting process. The goal is to empower sales professionals to fully harness their data while spending more time on what truly drives success: meaningful customer interactions," Ruubel added.