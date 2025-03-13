Persado Launches AI-Powered Dynamic Email for Financial Services Marketing

Persado, a provider of content optimization and personalization solutions for marketing, today released Dynamic Email, which manages campaign setup, content library creation, and launch.

Persado Dynamic Email enables CRM teams and marketers to update, optimize, and personalize content using artificial intelligence, automation, and performance data while adapting each customer experience for optimal engagement. It leverrages the Persado Motivation AI platform, which uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and specialized models to understand copy intent and create high-performing messages. The platform provides full-stack generative AI (including a large language model, machine learning layer, and application layer), which measures and refines language, emotional response, and engagement.

Dynamic Email also applies automation that speeds time to market and better engages customers throughout their journey, from acquisition and engagement to cross-sell and retention. Additional benefits for retail banks, credit unions, and card issuers, include the following:

Secure, light setup with no access to the institution's platform and personally identifiable data;

Faster compliance quality assurances enabling legal teams to review all content variants;

Fully ADA-compliant content;

Statistically significant insights to continuously improve content performance;

Scaling of content generation through performance-driven content; and

Send time optimization.

Persado uses ML experimentation to optimize messages when being sent. Once design templates and copy for subject lines, headers, and body content are live with continuous optimization, the team can extend Dynamic Email across CRM and owned channels (push, SMS, web, and in-app). The AI randomizes controls so that each user sees the best message.

Persado Dynamic Email facilitates collaboration between CRM, marketing performance, or marketing ops, and data / analytics teams. Use cases include triggered, recurring batch, and single batch campaigns.