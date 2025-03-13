AuthenticID Partners with Authiva

Through a new partnership, AuthenticID's identity verification platform will be integrated into Authvia's Text-to-Pay and Conversational Commerce solution for securing digital payments.

Authvia's artificial intelligence-driven conversational commerce streamlines transactions through secure text-based payments and payouts. With the addition of AuthenticID's advanced fraud detection, Authvia enhances its platform's ability to verify users in seconds.

AuthenticID's AI-powered platform delivers near-instant identity verification and ensures secure, large-scale transactions for loan disbursements, insurance claims, gig economy payments, and more.

The combined offering provides authentication protection for a variety of payments scenarios, including high-risk transfers, account withdrawals and deposits; payments for high-value goods; and payouts from a business to a customer. The partnership also ensures KYC/AML compliance at scale, stopping unauthorized transactions and other fraud attempts in financial services.