AuthenticID Partners with Authiva
Through a new partnership, AuthenticID's identity verification platform will be integrated into Authvia's Text-to-Pay and Conversational Commerce solution for securing digital payments.
Authvia's artificial intelligence-driven conversational commerce streamlines transactions through secure text-based payments and payouts. With the addition of AuthenticID's advanced fraud detection, Authvia enhances its platform's ability to verify users in seconds.
AuthenticID's AI-powered platform delivers near-instant identity verification and ensures secure, large-scale transactions for loan disbursements, insurance claims, gig economy payments, and more.
The combined offering provides authentication protection for a variety of payments scenarios, including high-risk transfers, account withdrawals and deposits; payments for high-value goods; and payouts from a business to a customer. The partnership also ensures KYC/AML compliance at scale, stopping unauthorized transactions and other fraud attempts in financial services.
"As the demand for instant payments continues to skyrocket among consumers, so has the rate of identity fraud," said Reed Taussig, AuthenticID's CEO, in a statement. "Partnering with Authvia aligns perfectly with our mission to combat fraud globally and provide businesses with a trusted partner to verify identities. With the AuthenticID platform, we're not just moving at the speed of fraud; we're moving at the speed of consumers and ensuring cutting-edge offerings like AI-powered text-to-pay and payouts are trusted, secure methods of payments."
"The partnership between Authvia and AuthenticID represents a major leap forward in secure, AI-powered payments and identity verification," said Chris Brunner, Authvia's founder and CEO, in a statement. "By combining our patented text-to-pay and payout solutions with AuthenticID's industry-leading AI-driven fraud detection, we're delivering a seamless, bank-grade security experience that businesses can trust. This collaboration ensures that only verified users can send or receive payments, eliminating fraud risk while making transactions faster, safer, and more convenient. Together, we're setting a new standard for compliance, security, and frictionless financial interactions."