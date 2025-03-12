Genesys Partners with TeKnowledge

Genesys has partnered with TeKnowledge, a provider of technology services for artificial intelligence, customer experience, and cybersecurity, to help organizations adopt secure, scalable and flexible, AI-first customer experience (CX) solutions.

Through the collaboration, organizations can accelerate their cloud transformation using the advanced customer and employee experience capabilities of the Genesys Cloud platform with embedded AI combined with the expertise of TeKnowledge in advisory and professional services, digital skilling, adoption, and managed services.