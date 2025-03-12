Genesys Partners with TeKnowledge
Genesys has partnered with TeKnowledge, a provider of technology services for artificial intelligence, customer experience, and cybersecurity, to help organizations adopt secure, scalable and flexible, AI-first customer experience (CX) solutions.
Through the collaboration, organizations can accelerate their cloud transformation using the advanced customer and employee experience capabilities of the Genesys Cloud platform with embedded AI combined with the expertise of TeKnowledge in advisory and professional services, digital skilling, adoption, and managed services.
"We're working with Genesys because of its strong focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and a clear vision for the future of AI, making them the ideal partner for enterprises looking to modernize CX with confidence through advanced experience orchestration. Genesys has built a partner model that drives greater value for everyone involved, providing the tools, support, and flexibility needed to create real impact, whether it's accelerating AI adoption, strengthening security, or equipping teams with the right skills for the future," said Aileen Allkins, president and CEO of TeKnowledge, in a statement.
"TeKnowledge stands out for its customer-focus and deep experience helping companies reliably navigate the complexities of moving from legacy on-premises systems to a future of innovation in the cloud," said Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer of Genesys, in a statement. "Its expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and professional, skilling, and managed services helps us enhance the value we provide to Genesys Cloud customers, making adoption smoother and ongoing improvements easier."