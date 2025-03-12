LinkedIn Adds Predictive Audiences

LinkedIn has enhanced its Predictive Audiences capabilities with new artificial intelligence modeling to help marketers build audience profiles based on their company data and LinkedIn's first-party data.

Predictive Audiences helps companies identify and target engaged audiences that are most likely to take action. It uses LinkedIn's AI to analyze on-platform engagement data, like ad impressions and clicks, alongside selected first-party or third-party data, like conversions API data, lead gen forms, etc. By identifying patterns, behaviors, and similar characteristics, this tool then creates a new audience that is predicted to take actions similar to source data.

Other expanded capabilities for Predictive Audiences include new company list and retargeting sources, giving users additional ways to leverage data and connect with more relevant audiences.