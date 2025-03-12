Aprimo Unveils Content Operations Innovations

Aprimo, a provider of content operations and digital asset management, has launched Intelligent Content Brief (ICB) and significant enhancements to its Content Intelligence & Personalization solutions. These innovations leverage advanced artificial intelligence and automation to streamline campaign planning and optimize content for real-time personalization.

The new ICB capability for campaign planning leverages AI-assisted brief generation, automated workflows, and real-time collaboration to help marketing teams create structured briefs in minutes while ensuring alignment across creative and content teams. The solution dynamically refines briefs based on campaign objectives and audience insights.

Aprimo's Content Intelligence & Personalization for AI-driven web content optimization analyzes asset performance and provides AI-powered content recommendations. With advanced tagging, smart insights on webpage locations, and behavior-driven personalization, companies can improve content discoverability, maximize user engagement, and drive higher conversion rates across digital channels.