GoTo Introduces GoTo Connect for Automotive
GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, has launched GoTo Connect for Automotive, a communications platform purpose-built for automotive dealerships.
GoTo Connect for Automotive is a single unified communications platform for dealerships with CRM integrations, real-time multi-rooftop reporting, and modern communication channels. GoTo Connect for Automotive streamlines every customer interaction, from closing deals to scheduling service.
With a single, cloud-based platform, sales teams can prioritize high-value leads and deliver faster and more personalized follow-ups using AI insights, while Service departments can streamline appointment scheduling and keep customers informed with real-time updates.
GoTo Connect for Automotive delivers key innovations across communication, customer experience, and integration capabilities, including the following:
- Tailored automotive CRM integrations that leverage customer data to deliver personalized interactions throughout the dealership lifecycle, from first contact to service retention. The platform integrates directly into everyday workflows through CRMs, including VinSolutions, CDK, and Tekion.
- Omnichannel communications on any device with a centralized inbox for every department.
- Advanced real-time analytics for multi-location management with centralized, pre-built reporting dashboards and automated schedule reports.
- AI-powered assistance with practical AI-generated insights for employees.
"Now more than ever, customers require their service and support communications to be available across a variety of channels, including text and web chat. GoTo Connect for Automotive bridges this critical gap between customer expectations and the technology historically used by many car dealerships," said Damon Covey, general manager of unified communication and collaboration at GoTo, in a statement. "With robust integrations, real-time reporting, dealership-focused features like virtual fax, a mobile app that supports operations, reporting, and call recording capabilities, GoTo Connect for Automotive is designed to meet the unique needs of automotive dealerships to result in increased sales, improved operations, and happier customers."