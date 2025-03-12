GoTo Introduces GoTo Connect for Automotive

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, has launched GoTo Connect for Automotive, a communications platform purpose-built for automotive dealerships.

GoTo Connect for Automotive is a single unified communications platform for dealerships with CRM integrations, real-time multi-rooftop reporting, and modern communication channels. GoTo Connect for Automotive streamlines every customer interaction, from closing deals to scheduling service.

With a single, cloud-based platform, sales teams can prioritize high-value leads and deliver faster and more personalized follow-ups using AI insights, while Service departments can streamline appointment scheduling and keep customers informed with real-time updates.

GoTo Connect for Automotive delivers key innovations across communication, customer experience, and integration capabilities, including the following:

Tailored automotive CRM integrations that leverage customer data to deliver personalized interactions throughout the dealership lifecycle, from first contact to service retention. The platform integrates directly into everyday workflows through CRMs, including VinSolutions, CDK, and Tekion.

Omnichannel communications on any device with a centralized inbox for every department.

Advanced real-time analytics for multi-location management with centralized, pre-built reporting dashboards and automated schedule reports.

AI-powered assistance with practical AI-generated insights for employees.