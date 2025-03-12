RAD Intel Enhances RAD Score

RAD Intel, an influencer and content marketing solutions provider, has enhanced its RAD Score for measuring marketing campaign, content performance predictions, and analytics. The updates bring deeper audience insights, enhanced brand safety features, enhanced cultural relevance, and increased precision for every marketing campaign.

The RAD Score now allows marketers to evaluate content across six dimensions, including emotional impact, sentiment, virality potential, message clarity, cultural relevance, and memorability. It also evaluates and predicts influencer and content performance.