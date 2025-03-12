RAD Intel Enhances RAD Score
RAD Intel, an influencer and content marketing solutions provider, has enhanced its RAD Score for measuring marketing campaign, content performance predictions, and analytics. The updates bring deeper audience insights, enhanced brand safety features, enhanced cultural relevance, and increased precision for every marketing campaign.
The RAD Score now allows marketers to evaluate content across six dimensions, including emotional impact, sentiment, virality potential, message clarity, cultural relevance, and memorability. It also evaluates and predicts influencer and content performance.
"Influencer marketing has evolved into a critical component of brand strategy, but it demands greater accountability and precision," said Jeremy Barnett, co-founder and CEO of RAD Intel, in a statement. "The RAD Score provides brands and agencies with the clarity, predictive power, and confidence needed to craft campaigns that resonate, identifying where, when, and how stories will achieve the greatest success."