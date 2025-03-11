Boomi Launches AI Studio for AI Agent Control

Boomi, an integration and automation leader, has launched Boomi AI Studio, a secure artificial intelligence management solution that allows organizations to design, govern, and orchestrate AI agents at scale.

Boomi's new AI Studio provides a secure, compliant, and vendor-agnostic way to design, orchestrate, monitor, and optimize unique AI agents, whether built on Boomi or third-party technologies, and provides full AI agent lifecycle management.

Boomi AI Studio offers the following:

Agent Designer, to create and deploy AI agents using no-code templates with built-in security guardrails.

Agent Control Tower, which provides proactive monitoring and full visibility and control over both Boomi AI agents and third-party agents, starting with Amazon Bedrock and expanding further.

Agent Garden, a personal, unified space to interact with AI agents using natural language with AI agent design, testing, deployment, and tool development.

Agent Marketplace, residing in Boomi Marketplace (formerly Boomi Discover), a central hub to access and discover off-the-shelf or customizable AI agents from Boomi and trusted AI partners.