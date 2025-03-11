Boomi Launches AI Studio for AI Agent Control
Boomi, an integration and automation leader, has launched Boomi AI Studio, a secure artificial intelligence management solution that allows organizations to design, govern, and orchestrate AI agents at scale.
Boomi's new AI Studio provides a secure, compliant, and vendor-agnostic way to design, orchestrate, monitor, and optimize unique AI agents, whether built on Boomi or third-party technologies, and provides full AI agent lifecycle management.
Boomi AI Studio offers the following:
- Agent Designer, to create and deploy AI agents using no-code templates with built-in security guardrails.
- Agent Control Tower, which provides proactive monitoring and full visibility and control over both Boomi AI agents and third-party agents, starting with Amazon Bedrock and expanding further.
- Agent Garden, a personal, unified space to interact with AI agents using natural language with AI agent design, testing, deployment, and tool development.
- Agent Marketplace, residing in Boomi Marketplace (formerly Boomi Discover), a central hub to access and discover off-the-shelf or customizable AI agents from Boomi and trusted AI partners.
"With Boomi AI Studio, we're giving organizations a powerful yet accessible way to build, monitor, and orchestrate AI agents with trust, security, and governance at the core," said Ed Macosky, chief product and technology officer of Boomi, in a statement. "As of today, Boomi has deployed more than 25,000 AI Agents for customers. This strong market adoption of our AI agents highlights not only the real value they're delivering but also the need for a solution that enables organizations to leverage AI responsibly while accelerating innovation and achieving transformative outcomes."