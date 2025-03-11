Redbrick Acquires Paved

Redbrick has acquired Paved, a newsletter advertising platform with 253 million newsletter subscribers across more than 3,000 publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Paved helps publishers monetize their newsletter subscription base through relevant ad placements seamlessly integrated with top ESPs like Mailchimp, Kit, and Beehiiv. Advertisers gain a direct line to targeted audiences through dedicated emails, sponsored placements, and blog integrations with trusted publishers, executed through direct deals or programmatic placements.