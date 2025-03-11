Redbrick Acquires Paved
Redbrick has acquired Paved, a newsletter advertising platform with 253 million newsletter subscribers across more than 3,000 publishers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Paved helps publishers monetize their newsletter subscription base through relevant ad placements seamlessly integrated with top ESPs like Mailchimp, Kit, and Beehiiv. Advertisers gain a direct line to targeted audiences through dedicated emails, sponsored placements, and blog integrations with trusted publishers, executed through direct deals or programmatic placements.
"While exploring new marketing channels prior to Paved, I saw firsthand how newsletter sponsorships delivered incredible ROI but lacked scalable infrastructure," said John McLaughlin, CEO and founder of Paved, in a statement. "Newsletter sponsorships delivered incredible ROI, but lacked scalable infrastructure. That gap stuck with me, and it's what we set out to solve with Paved. Email remains a top driver of ecommerce, and joining Redbrick enables us to accelerate growth and cement its place in the broader $700 billion programmatic ecosystem."
"In a digital landscape dominated by walled gardens, email and newsletters are an essential channel for publishers and creators to own their audiences and capture first-party data," said Marco Pimentel, chief marketing officer of Redbrick, in a statement. "Paved is set to transform newsletter advertising with an automated monetization solution, making email a direct, scalable, and sustainable growth channel beyond feed-driven ecosystems."