Clari Unveils AI Workflows

Clari, provider of the Enterprise Revenue Orchestration platform, today released a suite of artificial intelligence-driven innovations to supercharge enterprise revenue growth.

Clari's new AI-driven capabilities, including AI-Guided CRM Suggestions, Smart Deal Summaries, and Advanced Opportunity Scores, automate workflows, boost seller productivity, and drive predictable revenue growth. They are designed to eliminate inefficiencies, provide real-time insights, and help sellers take the right actions at the right time, all within their existing workflows.

Clari's new AI-powered capabilities include the following:

Ask Clari, which provides instant answers to prompt-driven questions, next-best action recommendations, and insights.

AI-Guided CRM Suggestions, which pushes AI-generated insights directly into the CRM.

Clari Omnibar, an intelligent sidebar embedded directly into sellers' workflows that provides guided, prioritized tasks.

Smart Deal Summaries, which aggregates emails, call transcripts, and notes into a single interface.

Advanced Opportunity Predictions, with proprietary machine learning that analyzes conversation data, sales activity, CRM signals, and ecosystem partner data to flag risk and upside and predict deal outcomes.