Microsoft Partners with D-ID for Talking Avatars
D-ID, a provider of platforms for the generation of artificial intelligence-powered interactions and content creation, is partnering with Microsoft, bringing its technology to Microsoft Azure.
Through this collaboration, companies can integrate AI-powered avatars into their applications for real-time interactions and personalized customer experiences. It is yielding tools to create agentic AI avatars for Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft software.
"We aim to revolutionize the way users interact with AI by replacing traditional graphical user interfaces with natural user interfaces, transforming text and images into engaging AI avatars to create a more immersive experience," said Gil Perry, CEO of D-ID, in a statement. "By integrating D-ID's technology with Microsoft's platform, customers can create a more natural UI. Our focus on ethics, security, and innovation makes this partnership even stronger, positioning us as a trusted and reliable leader in the market."
"D-ID is improving communication and learning by adding a visually engaging, natural layer to AI agents," said Annie Pearl, corporate vice president and general manager of Azure experiences and ecosystems at Microsoft, in a statement. "This innovation has the potential to make interactions more intuitive and impactful. D-ID empowers our joint customers with cutting-edge tools that redefine how we learn, collaborate, and connect."