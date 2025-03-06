Emplifi Launches Fuel for Customer Journeys

Emplifi, a customer engagement solutions provider, today launched Emplifi Fuel, a customer engagement solution to help companies organize, plan, and execute marketing campaigns and customer care strategies.

Powered by public voice-of-customer (VoC) data, such as social content and comments, surveys, ratings and reviews, brand-specific content, and generative artificial intelligence, the platform provides industry-specific social media marketing, commerce, and care solutions. It also offers pre-configured and AI recommendations to build automated workflows. Once teams set their business objectives within the platform, Emplifi Fuel measures their progress, suggests industry-tuned tactics to accomplish those objectives, and automates the tactics using Emplifi AI capabilities.