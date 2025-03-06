Emplifi Launches Fuel for Customer Journeys
Emplifi, a customer engagement solutions provider, today launched Emplifi Fuel, a customer engagement solution to help companies organize, plan, and execute marketing campaigns and customer care strategies.
Powered by public voice-of-customer (VoC) data, such as social content and comments, surveys, ratings and reviews, brand-specific content, and generative artificial intelligence, the platform provides industry-specific social media marketing, commerce, and care solutions. It also offers pre-configured and AI recommendations to build automated workflows. Once teams set their business objectives within the platform, Emplifi Fuel measures their progress, suggests industry-tuned tactics to accomplish those objectives, and automates the tactics using Emplifi AI capabilities.
"Emplifi Fuel is going to change the game for customer-centric brands. It takes the heavy lifting off of their plate, doing all the legwork so that their marketing, social media, and customer care teams can focus on strategy," said Ohad Hecht, CEO of Emplifi, in a statement. "Emplifi customers with access to the solution are already experiencing mind-blowing results, reporting double the engagement and massive time-savings. Teams are gaining back months of their time while driving measurable revenue gains. Best of all, for the teams that need to hit the ground running, customers are being onboarded in days not months."