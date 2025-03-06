Pipelinersales' Pipeliner CRM is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software products that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Pipeliner CRM offers artificial intelligence (AI) assistance, advanced automation, pipeline management, and reporting capabilities.

"We're excited to bring Pipeliner CRM to AWS Marketplace," said Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner CRM's CEO, in a statement. "This announcement underscores our commitment to providing our customers with flexible, secure, and high-performance CRM solutions that are easy to use and readily accessible. By making Pipeline CRM available in AWS Marketplace, we are making it easier than ever for businesses to enhance their customer relationship management while leveraging the power of AWS."