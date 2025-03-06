FreeWheel Partners with VideoAmp

FreeWheel, a technology provider for the television advertising industry, and VideoAmp, a media measurement company, have integrated VideoAmp's advanced audience measurement and currency solutions into the FreeWheel Strata platform.

Strata customers can now transact and analyze ad delivery across their national TV buys using VALID, VideoAmp's data and technology engine with viewership footprint, identity graph, and clean room technology.