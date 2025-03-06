FreeWheel Partners with VideoAmp
FreeWheel, a technology provider for the television advertising industry, and VideoAmp, a media measurement company, have integrated VideoAmp's advanced audience measurement and currency solutions into the FreeWheel Strata platform.
Strata customers can now transact and analyze ad delivery across their national TV buys using VALID, VideoAmp's data and technology engine with viewership footprint, identity graph, and clean room technology.
"This deal marks a significant milestone in our mission to build a multi-currency world," said Josh Hudgins, chief product officer of VideoAmp, in a statement. "By leveraging VALID and embedding our suite of APIs directly into Strata's infrastructure, we're enabling agencies and brands to access currency-grade data and precise cross-platform measurement within their existing workflows."
"VideoAmp is a growing leader in the measurement landscape; we want to ensure that Strata clients have access to the richest, most data-driven insights to make the most out of their media dollars," said Rich Baudo, head of Strata revenue at FreeWheel, in a statement. "VideoAmp's measurement offerings give our buyers the ability to maximize impact and reach to better understand performance across their TV buys."