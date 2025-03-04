Vonage Partners with SAP for Agentic AI Solutions
Vonage a cloud communications provider, has expanded its collaboration with SAP to help bring agentic artificial intelligence-driven experiences to companies worldwide.
By combining Vonage's communications and network application programming interfaces (APIs), SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and SAP Business AI, the collaboration helps businesses create applications integrated into existing workflows and systems.
"This collaboration with Vonage is a great example of how powerful AI agents will be able to handle multi-step processes, interacting with humans when there is the need and otherwise solving issues autonomously," Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer of SAP, said in a statement.
"This collaboration signifies a major step in advancing network and AI-driven applications. By integrating agentic AI and network APIs with SAP Business AI capabilities, we are providing businesses with tools to reimagine operations, improve customer experiences, and meet the growing demands of digitization. Together with SAP, we are turning innovation into actionable business value for enterprises," said Seckin Arikan, head of API at Vonage, in a statement.