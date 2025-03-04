Melissa Launches Integrated Datasets and Native Apps in Snowflake

Melissa, a data quality and address management solutions provider, is now available on Snowflake Marketplace, offering its APIs as Snowflake native apps and a selection of its comprehensive datasets, enabling businesses to enrich, validate, and leverage critical customer and location intelligence directly within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Melissa now offers 19 data products on Snowflake, including 17 datasets featuring phone, email, demographic, property, and geolocation information, and two Snowflake native apps to enhance data verification within the Snowflake environment. The newly integrated Personator Consumer and Global Address Verification native apps allow Snowflake users to validate customer addresses globally without exporting data.

Through the Snowflake Marketplace, businesses can now tap into Melissa's datasets to find information on the following:

200 million U.S. consumers, including demographic, lifestyle, and contact data;

17 million U.S. companies and organizations, including firmographic and contacts;

New mover data updated with more than 100,000 new records every week;

New homeowner data updated with more than 75,000 new records every week;

ZIP+4, carrier route, place name, congressional district, latitude and longitude coordinates, parcel, and building footprints data; and

Geo-referenced and phone data for the United States and Canada.