Nooks Launches AI Prospector

Nooks today launched AI Prospector, which analyzes real-time buying signals to identify the best prospects for immediate outreach while providing sales teams with compelling reasons and messaging for timely engagement.

AI Prospector automatically surfaces prospects showing high purchase intent. It is an expansion of Nooks' AI Sales Assistant Platform (ASAP).

Key features of AI Prospector include the following:

Buying Signal Harvesting, which combines third-party buying signals (social media posts, internet research, job changes) with first-party data intelligence (CRM deal history, Nooks prospecting call transcripts) to identify and prioritize high-intent prospects.

Automated List Building, which discovers and imports prospects at ideal customers into call lists that are ready for sales outreach from Nooks.

Contextual Research Display, which surfaces critical prospect research directly in the AI Dialer interface, giving sellers instant access to relevant insights before each call.

AI-Powered Email Creation, which drafts personalized first-touch outreach emails based on gathered intelligence.

AI Prospector supports both phone and email outreach channels and focuses on 20 hyper-specific buying signals that reveal intent. Teams can tailor the AI to prioritize the buying signals that matter most to them. It researches accounts and uncovers buying signals from not just internet research or third-party data; it also mines intelligence from data stored in CRM systems and outbound call transcripts to identify urgent or follow-up opportunities.