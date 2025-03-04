Vbrick Announces Verified Authentic

Vbrick, an end-to-end enterprise video solution provider, is launching Verified Authentic, a new framework for media authentication that shifts the focus from detecting inauthentic content to verifying the legitimacy of content ownership.

Verified Authentic leverages blockchain technology to validate the authenticity of digital media before it reaches audiences. Any media accessed from a Verified Authentic-enabled source, such as a video player or website, is guaranteed to have originated from its claimed owner, ensuring organizations can confidently distribute accurate and unaltered content.

"Verified Authentic is a game-changer in the fight against misinformation," said Paul Sparta, Vbrick's chairman and CEO, in a statement. "By radically transforming the approach to verifying content owners rather than trying to detect inauthentic content, we provide a scalable and effective solution that mitigates risk, enhances trust in digital media, and ultimately allows users to control their sources of valid information, turning off the noise of potential disinformation. All of this is only achievable via the blockchain."

Verified Authentic is dependent on a Web3 model and blockchain architecture to ensure that no single entity controls the verification process, reinforcing a trustless, tamper-proof ecosystem and reducing susceptibility to cyber threats. To ensure scalability and security, Vbrick has selected Polkadot as its blockchain partner and BlockDeep Labs as its development partner.

Verified Authentic also helps companies with digital rights management, corporate communications, and media integrity for AI training. It is designed for rapid, seamless adoption with content owners as well as content platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and Meta, to name a few.