Yext Launches Scout for Search Visibility

Yext, providers of a digital presence platform for multi-location companies, has launched Yext Scout, an artificial intelligence-powered search and competitive intelligence agent.

Scout provides insights into visibility across traditional and AI search platforms, benchmarks performance against local competitors, and delivers prioritized, actionable recommendations. Integrated within the Yext platform, Scout helps companies improve visibility and perception across traditional and AI-driven search.

"AI-driven search is redefining how customers discover and engage with brands, yet most companies have limited visibility into how they're being represented," said Michael Walrath, CEO and chairman of Yext, in a statement. "Yext Scout changes that by giving brands the intelligence and control they need to track, optimize, and own their presence across both AI and traditional search. When combined with Yext's industry-leading digital presence solutions, we believe we provide the only end-to-end platform that delivers comprehensive insights, recommendations, and the ability to take action."

With Scout, Yext is offering the following:

Comprehensive Search Visibility, monitoring brand presence and sentiment across AI search platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok, as well as traditional search engines like Google and Bing at the national and hyper-local levels.

Competitive Benchmarking, to understand how companies stack up against competitors, uncover why they’re winning, and gain insights to take the lead in local and AI search.

Actionable Recommendations with data-driven insights to improve visibility, sentiment, and rankings.

A focus on the key drivers of online visibility, including listings accuracy, online reputation, web content, and social content.